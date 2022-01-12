© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Democrat Jim Boyle wins special election for Maine House seat representing Gorham, Scarborough

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published January 12, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST

Democratic candidate Jim Boyle has won a special election for a Maine House seat that represents Gorham and part of Scarborough.

boyle300px.jpg

According to unofficial results, Boyle won the three-way contest with 57% of the vote, defeating Republican Tim Thorsen, who had 38%, and independent Suzanne Phillips, who finished with roughly 5%.

Turnout was low — less than 18% — but the result allowed Democrats to hold a seat they've won since 2014, while denying Republicans a chance to pickup a seat in a suburban district that might be key in this year's midterms.

The GOP will get another shot to win the seat in November because Boyle is filling a vacancy left by former Rep. Kyle Bailey, who resigned last fall in order to lead a campaign to limit foreign governments from influencing ballot campaigns.

Democrats outspent Republicans in the race, pouring most of their money into canvassing efforts.

Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief political correspondent and statehouse bureau chief, specializing in the coverage of politics and state government.
See stories by Steve Mistler