Democrat Jim Boyle wins special election for Maine House seat representing Gorham, Scarborough

Democratic candidate Jim Boyle has won a special election for a Maine House seat that represents Gorham and part of Scarborough.

According to unofficial results, Boyle won the three-way contest with 57% of the vote, defeating Republican Tim Thorsen, who had 38%, and independent Suzanne Phillips, who finished with roughly 5%.

Turnout was low — less than 18% — but the result allowed Democrats to hold a seat they've won since 2014, while denying Republicans a chance to pickup a seat in a suburban district that might be key in this year's midterms.

The GOP will get another shot to win the seat in November because Boyle is filling a vacancy left by former Rep. Kyle Bailey, who resigned last fall in order to lead a campaign to limit foreign governments from influencing ballot campaigns.

Democrats outspent Republicans in the race, pouring most of their money into canvassing efforts.