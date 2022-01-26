Collins says the Senate shouldn’t rush the process to replace Justice Breyer

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins says there is no need to rush the vetting process for a potential successor to retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer as the Senate gears up for another likely confirmation fight.

During the process to fill the last two Supreme Court vacancies, Collins was often in the national spotlight as then-President Trump stacked the high court with conservative justices. Collins cast a pivotal vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite an intense pressure campaign from the nominee's critics. But she was the only Republican to vote against Justice Amy Coney Barret in late-2020, not on grounds involving her qualifications but because Collins said she opposed filling the seat weeks before a presidential election.

During an event in Augusta on Wednesday, Collins said Democrats shouldn't try to hurry Breyer's potential replacement through the process either. The Democratic caucus currently holds 50 seats in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

"I felt that the timetable for the last nominee was too compressed,” Collins told reporters after an event highlighting planned pedestrian improvements to a busy stretch of road in Augusta. “This time there is no need for any rush. We can take our time, have hearings, go through the process, which is a very important one. It is a lifetime appointment, after all."

While names are already circulating about potential nominees, Collins said it would be premature for her to speculate on who Biden will put forward. Collins praised Breyer, however, saying the justice “has a great deal of integrity” and has devoted his career to public service.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says he intends to bring any nominee up for consideration with quote “all deliberate speed.”

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, did not comment on the timing or speed of the confirmation process. But in a statement King says he looks forward to reviewing Biden’s nominee.

“Justice Stephen Breyer has served the nation with thought, skill, and dedication over his nearly 28 year-tenure on the Supreme Court,” King said. “I’m grateful for his important contributions to the Court and the country, and wish him well in his retirement. In the days ahead, I look forward to reviewing President Biden’s nominee to fill the seat on the Supreme Court and making a judgment on his or her qualifications to serve on the highest court in the land.”