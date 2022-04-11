Maine lawmakers reject proposed hike of vehicle inspection fees

The Maine Legislature on Monday killed a bill that would have doubled the vehicle inspection fee for most drivers in the state.

Most Mainers outside of Cumberland County pay $12.50 for a non-commercial inspection sticker and the proposal would have increased that fee to $25.

Supporters said the increase was overdue and designed to fund a conversion to an electronic system that would be more convenient and reduce the black market sale of inspection stickers.

But opponents countered that now is not the time to raise prices on anything.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills agreed and recently signaled that she would veto the bill if it reached her desk.

After initially approving the bill in late March, the House voted Monday to join the Senate in defeating it — and it did so without debate or a roll call vote.