Politics

Janet Mills, Paul LePage look ahead to November's gubernatorial race after uncontested primary wins

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT
In Maine, incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, left, and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage will face off for the 2022 election for governor.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In Maine, incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, left, and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage will face off for the 2022 election for governor.

PORTLAND, Maine — Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage is seeking a political comeback.

With no opposition, he coasted to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general election campaign against Democratic incumbent Janet Mills.

The race is among just a handful of competitive governor's contests this year.

The matchup revives a longstanding rivalry between LePage and Mills. The two were often at loggerheads when LePage was governor and Mills was attorney general.

The campaign is emerging as a barometer of whether voters this year will be motivated by economic anxiety or political civility.

