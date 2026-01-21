Maine politicians call on Congress to limit explosion in campaign cash unleased by Citizens United

A broad slate of Maine politicians used Wednesday's 16-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision to call for limits on the campaign spending that it has unleashed.

The landmark 2010 ruling effectively supercharged a previous high court decision that determined money spent to influence voters was constitutionally protected free speech.

But critics of the ruling argue that it gave more voice to the people and organizations with the most money — and at the expense of voters.

State Sen. Rick Bennett, an independent candidate for governor, is among those calling for a constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United.

"Because our elections should be what Maine people want to talk about and what the candidates want to talk about, not dark money special interests groups," he said. "And that's what has happened."

Bennett's cause is supported by a coalition of Democrats and Republicans, including 2nd District Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden.

Bennett acknowledged that passing a constitutional amendment will be difficult, but he's hopeful public revulsion at the sheer volume of campaign money will nudge Congress.

According to the nonprofit Open Secrets, spending by outside groups in federal elections surged to nearly $4.5 billion in 2024 compared to $574 million in the 2008 election before Citizens United. The share of spending in federal elections by the country's wealthiest individuals has risen at similar rate.

Maine is expected to be a focal point of campaign spending during this year's midterm elections, driven primarily by the U.S. Senate race. The 2020 Senate contest drew $200 million in spending and shattered state records. Some estimates peg the 2026 contest at more than $300 million, while others believe it will be even more.

On Tuesday, the Senate Leadership Fund, a super political action committee working to elect Republicans, announced it was devoting $42 million to help Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins win reelection. Groups aligned with Democrats are expected to try and match that spending.