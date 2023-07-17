Sen. King optimistic about eventual outcome of defense bill despite partisan amendments

Maine Sen. Angus King said he is optimistic that the House and Senate will reach a compromise on a defense spending bill despite several controversial amendments from House Republicans.

The National Defense Authorization Act typically enjoys strong, bipartisan support in Congress because it sets spending levels for all things military. For instance, both the House and Senate versions of the bill contain funding authorizations important to Bath Iron Works, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and other defense contractors or installations in Maine. Military personnel also stand to receive a 5% pay increase as part of the nearly $900 billion bill, known as the NDAA.

But the bill received a largely party-line vote in the House last week after Republicans added language to prevent the Pentagon from covering transportation costs for personnel seeking an abortion. Republicans also want to end coverage for surgeries and hormone therapies for transgender service members and to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices in the Defense Department.

Those amendments have already been rejected by Senate Democrats. And King, an independent on the Senate Armed Services Committee that crafts the NDAA, said Republican members in that committee proposed many of the same amendments on so-called “culture war” issues. They were rejected and the bill still passed out of committee with a near-unanimous, bipartisan vote.

"They didn't get the votes but they voted for the bill,” King said. “They voted the bill out of committee and I think that's important because they are basically saying, 'Ok, we have our views on this issue but national security is more important.' And I'm hoping that view will prevail in the House as well."

The Democratic-controlled Senate could vote on its version of the nearly $900 billion bill as early as this week. House and Senate negotiators will then have to work a compromise by the end of the fiscal year.

The Senate version of the bill would authorize two additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyers that are built at Bath Iron Works and Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi, continuing a multi-year procurement plan for the Navy that passed Congress last year. The two shipyard would compete for those contracts. The bill also supports advance procurement of a third destroyer next year and divides development work on the next-generation destroyer between the Maine and Mississippi shipyards.

In an interview on Monday, King also pointed out that Senate version of the bill would authorize $60 million to construct a parking garage at BIW. Parking has long been an issue both for BIW employees and local residents. Last year, the city imposed a one-hour limit for non-residential parking along some streets near BIW to discourage workers from parking there.

"People come from all over Maine to work at BIW and parking is a big issue,” King said. “So this is basically an investment in the infrastructure that I think is going to be important to maintaining workers and attracting workers."

Maine’s two House members split on the version that passed the chamber last week on a largely party-line vote of 219 to 210.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of the 2nd District was one of just four Democrats to support the bill after Republicans added the amendments dealing with abortion, transgender service members and diversity. Golden is a Marine Corps veteran who serves on the House Armed Services Committee. Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District joined the vast majority of other Democrats in voting against the amended House bill.