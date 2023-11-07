Portland mayoral race heads to ranked-choice runoff

The winner of Portland's mayoral race will be decided Wednesday in a ranked-choice runoff.

None of the five candidates had received more than 50% of the votes in the initial count of ballots from Portland voters Tuesday night.

The results show Mark Dion in the lead, with nearly 40% of the vote. Andrew Zarro was in second place, at 26%, followed by Pious Ali at 21%. All three candidates currently serve on the Portland City Council.

Former City Councilor Justin Costa and political newcomer Dylan Pugh trail with single digit support.

The candidates are running to replace Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, who is not seeking a second term.