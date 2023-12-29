Chellie Pingree is Maine's lone federal lawmaker who agrees with decision to pull Trump off ballot

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District is the only member of Maine's congressional delegation to agree with the decision to exclude former president Donald Trump from the primary ballot.

All of the members of Maine's delegation posted statements on the social media site X in reaction to Secretary of State Shenna Bellow's decision Thursday that Trump's participation in an insurrection disqualifies him from the ballot.

"Maine voters should decide who wins the election — not a Secretary of State chosen by the Legislature," said Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King said that free and fair elections will be the ultimate check within our constitutional system. And U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine's 2nd District said although he doesn't believe Trump should be re-elected, he should be allowed on the ballot.

But Pingree says she sees it differently.

"I think that the Secretary of State made the decision that she needed to based on — it's pretty simple — the constitution prohibits insurrection, Trump incited an insurrection, and it's a violation of our country's law," she says.

Pingree says it might actually be advantageous for Democrats to have Trump appear on the presidential ballot, but that Bellows had no choice but to decide as she did.