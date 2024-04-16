Gov. Janet Mills to lawmakers: finish your work by Wednesday

Gov. Janet Mills is ratcheting up the pressure on state lawmakers to complete their work by midweek.

In a letter sent Tuesday morning, Mills said she's heard that some lawmakers are asking if she would agree to extend the current session by calling the Legislature back to Augusta.

"I want to be clear: the answer is an unequivocal no," Mills, a former state lawmaker herself, wrote in the terse, three-sentence letter. "The Legislature must find a way to complete its work, including passing a supplemental budget, before statutory adjournment."

The House and Senate had taken up a joint resolution on Monday that would keep alive — or "carry over," in legislative speak — any unfinished bills for a potential special session. But without a special session, any unresolved measures will die on the vine whenever the Legislature adjourns, likely late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

In addition to the budget, lawmakers are still debating several major gun bills, changes to Maine's marijuana laws, a $60 million storm relief package and a slew of other measures.

The budget-writing committee endorsed a change package on Monday after removing several earlier, controversial changes that would have led to less funding for highway repairs and a dairy farm subsidy program while scaling back planned tax exemptions for pensioners. The full House and Senate have yet to vote on the supplemental budget bill.

Legislative leaders could try to call a special session on their own. But that would take approval from two-thirds of members of in the Democratic and Republican caucuses from each chamber. And Republicans have made clear that they're not interested in an extended session.