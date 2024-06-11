Former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault to face Jared Golden in Maine's 2nd District

Former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault has won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden this fall in Maine’s closely watched 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Theriault about an hour after the polls closed in Maine. Early returns showed the 30-year-old Fort Kent native with a large lead over his primary opponent, Mike Soboleski. Both men are first-term legislators in the Maine House who describe themselves as conservatives.

But Theriault raised roughly 10 times as much money as Soboleski and picked up endorsements from former President Donald Trump, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and leaders of the National Republican Congressional Committee. That allowed him to advertise on television and run a more aggressive campaign across the sprawling 2nd District.

Theriault’s win sets up a fall contest between a young, former NASCAR driver and Golden, a 41-year-old Marine Corps veteran who is seeking a fourth term in Congress.

Golden is a moderate Democrat who has split with his party leadership and President Joe Biden more than any other member of the Democratic caucus in the House. But like many rural areas, the 2nd District has become increasingly conservative, as evidenced by Trump’s victories there in both 2016 and 2020.

Theriault has campaigned on the economy, inflation, border security and government overspending. He has portrayed Golden as being too cozy with progressive Democrats and contends that a Republican representative will better reflect the priorities of 2nd District voters.

This story will be updated.