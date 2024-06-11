Ron Russell leading Andrew Piantidosi in GOP primary for Maine's 1st Congressional District

Ronald Russell was leading Andrew Piantidosi late Tuesday night in the Republican primary to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree in November.

Russell, who lives in Kennebunkport, was leading Piantidosi with 55% of the vote, and about two-thirds of the vote counted, according to unofficial results compiled by The Associated Press.

Russell retired after a 30-year career in the U.S. Army where he served as an Airborne Ranger and in the special forces. He then spent several years working in the defense industry and as a small business owner. Piantidosi works in the tech industry and lives in Cape Elizabeth with his family.

History suggests that the winner will face an uphill climb to unseat Pingree. Pingree was first elected to Congress in 2008 and has consistently been reelected with between 58% and 63% of the vote in Maine's left-leaning 1st District.