Voter turnout was low across Maine on primary day

Turnout for Tuesday's primary election was low across much of the state, according to municipal clerks and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Bellows visited nine polling locations in southern and central Maine on Tuesday. Speaking in Bangor about an hour before polls closed, Bellows said turnout was quote "very low" across Maine. But she added that a slower day can be helpful for local officials as they gear up for the fall elections.

"It's a great dry run for the clerks because they clerks have to do everything that they do at every other election, including the November election: recruiting poll workers, ballot clerks, setting everything up,," Bellows said.

Maine typically has among the nation's highest voter participation rates during presidential elections.