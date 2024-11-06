Referendum to replace Maine state flag fails

Maine voters have rejected a proposal to change the design of the state flag.

Question five on the ballot would have changed the state seal on a blue background- to the 1901 design referred to as the Pine Tree Flag.

But that won't stop many Mainers who prefer the Pine Tree Flag, said David Martucci, former president of the North American Vexillological Association.

"And a lot of people are still going to prefer that over the blue flag with the state coat of arms on it, I don't think that's going to change, obviously it wasn't a majority of voters but that's the way politics works sometimes," he said.

Martucci said he will continue to fly his Pine Tree Flag, and that the issue may come up again in the future.

He said he thinks confusion over the cost of changing flags may have been a reason that many residents voted against the change.

Former state representative Sean Paulus, who sponsored the bill that became the referendum, said he is disappointed by the results, but appreciates the discussion generated by the effort.

"But I think overall you know its been a long process and I think through that there's been a lot of discussion, debate, about what are flags the meaning of flags," he said.

The Associated Press called the final results Wednesday, which were 55 percent opposed to 45 percent in favor.

State Representative Richard Campbell, who has opposed the change, said he heard from residents who said they were unaware of the question and didn't want the change.

"I thought the margin would be greater in opposition, that's what we had learned at different parades and fairs, and its as though no one knew it was on the ballot, let alone have 45 percent voting for it," he said.

The Secretary of State's office held a design contest earlier this year to finalize the model version of the pine tree flag, which the state will no longer need.