Sgt. Aaron Skolfield concedes to incumbent Sheriff Joel Merry in Sagadahoc County

Election results from Sagadahoc County are unofficial but in the closely watched race for Sheriff, Sgt. Aaron Skolfield has conceded to his boss, incumbent Sheriff Joel Merry. The Associated Press is also calling the race in Merry's favor.

In an early morning post on Facebook, Skolfield wrote that he could safely say he lost his bid for sheriff. He thanked his supporters and congratulated Merry.

He also wrote that he is considering legal action against the commission that investigated the Lewiston mass shooting and the governor. Skolfield and the sheriff's office faced heavy criticism for failing to remove the gunman's weapons six weeks before the attacks that killed 18 people.

Governor Janet Mills said Skolfield was part of a "colossal failure of human judgment for not stopping the gunman despite multiple warnings that he posed a threat."

Skolfield and Merry have defended their actions, saying they were not provided enough information to take the gunman into protective custody and to pursue an order to remove his weapons under Maine's yellow flag law.

Merry said in a text that he is honored to have served as Sheriff for 16 years and honored to continue the work.