Recount requested in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race as results show razor-thin margin

The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District is headed to a recount.

Republican Austin Theriault's campaign requested the recount on Thursday as he trails incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden by less than 2,000 votes. Maine's 2nd district race is among a few dozen nationwide that will decide whether Republicans or Democrats control the House of Representatives next year.

"Given that this is the closest race in modern Maine history, we must ensure a full, accurate count," Theriault campaign manager Shawn Roderick said in a statement. "Despite being significantly outspent, this race is still extremely close. We must work together to ensure the Mainers' voices are heard and the final result reflects the will of the people."

The Associated Press had yet to call the race as of Thursday evening. Unofficial results compiled by the AP show Golden leading Theriault by roughly 1,700 votes out of more than 380,000 ballots cast.

Equally compelling, Golden's vote total at one point Thursday evening was hovering 50.0% with Theriault at 49.7%. Those total do not appear to include votes from a small number of towns, mostly in far Down East and western Maine.

Under Maine's ranked-choice voting law, candidates in federal races with three or more contenders must receive more than 50% of the vote in order to avoid a ranked-choice runoff. There was also a declared write-in candidate, Diana Merenda from Surry, in the race. The AP results show more than 1,200 votes going to write-in candidates.

Golden has won two of his previous elections following ranked-choice runoffs.

In a statement, the Golden campaign said they welcomed a recount.

"Congressman Golden believes our democratic system is the greatest and strongest the world has ever known," the campaign said. "He has trust and faith in the process of determining the victor, and is ready for a recount if one is necessary. He is confident that when all the votes are counted, his victory will be undeniable."

Golden is a 42-year-old Marine Corps veteran who is known as a moderate in a Democratic caucus dominated by more liberal members in DC. As a result, he has been able to win three elections in a district that leans increasingly Republican.

Theriault, 30, is a former NASCAR driver who is wrapping up his first term representing the Fort Kent area in the Maine House. Theriault's campaign portrayed Golden as too liberal for the district and the candidate pledged to put the district ahead of partisan politics in DC.

It is still unclear which party will control the House next year. The AP has yet to declare a winner in more than 20 races nationwide, although Republicans had captured 210 seats versus 198 for Democrats as of Thursday evening. A majority requires 218 seats.

Earlier Thursday before Theriault requested the recount, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said on Maine Calling that any recount will take place next week. The process begins by law enforcement retrieving all of the ballots from hundreds of towns across the sprawling 2nd District.

"Those are delivered to Augusta," Bellows said. "It's a hand-recount with representatives from each campaign actually handling the ballots under the supervision of the elections division civil service staff who are in charge of the recount itself."

Maine does not have an automatic recount process, so Theriault's campaign had to request one. But the state will pick up the cost of the recount because the margin of difference is less than 1% of the ballots cast in the race.