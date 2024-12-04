© 2024 Maine Public

Austin Theriault ends recount of Maine's 2nd Congressional District contest

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published December 4, 2024 at 3:09 PM EST
Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, speaks with supporters, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, speaks with supporters, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

Republican congressional candidate Austin Theriault has pulled the plug on the recount of his race against 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jared Golden.

Theriault requested the recount after Golden, a Democrat, emerged from a ranked-choice runoff with a lead of more than 2,700 votes — less than 1% of the more than 400,000 votes cast during the election.

While the recount was expected to take weeks to finish, Theriault announced Wednesday that he no longer wished to pursue it.

The announcement came after the hand count of larger towns in the district showed no mathematical path for the Republican to overcome the deficit.

Golden's victory is the narrowest of his congressional career, which began after he defeated former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2018 after a ranked-choice runoff.
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
