Pingree focused on keeping government running amid Trump administration confusion

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:32 PM EST
Democrat Rep. Chellie Pingree, of Maine's first congressional district, speaks with reporters before boarding a flight to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree of Maine's first congressional district said her office has been fielding calls over the last two weeks from farmers, small business owners and others who are confused about whether they'll lose access to federal aid.

At a press conference from the Portland jetport Tuesday, Pingree was asked about what Democrats can do to challenge the actions that the Trump administration has been taking.

"I think right now our focus is on how we just make sure that government is operating for the people that we promised we would help."

Pingree said her office is focused on sharing accurate information to help her constituents and Maine federal employees make sense of the daily flow of updates from the new administration. And she says that lawsuits from states and outside organizations appear to be the best way to challenge the president.

She noted that Democrats in Congress cannot sue the executive branch, because only the Speaker of the House can authorize lawsuits from the minority party.
Rep. Chellie Pingree
