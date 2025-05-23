Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State Sen. James Libby launches bid for Maine governor

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published May 23, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT

Republican state Sen. James Libby announced that he's running for governor next year with a focus on energy and economic development.

Libby, 64, is currently serving his sixth nonconsecutive term in the Maine Legislature. He previously ran for governor in 2002, losing to Republican nominee Peter Cianchette.
State Sen. James Libby, R-Standish
Maine Legislature
/
Maine Legislature
State Sen. James Libby, R-Standish

He announced his candidacy in Standish and highlighted his experience in higher education and public service. He's a tenured professor at Thomas College.

He said his goal is to boost Maine's economy through energy development and that he's interested in nuclear power.

Libby also discussed overhauling Maine's new paid family and medical leave law so that it operates more like New Hampshire's program.

While he expressed gratitude to serve in the Maine Senate, he lamented the lack of cooperation between political parties. He said he would use the threat of a veto to force collaboration if he's elected governor.

Libby is one of four Republicans to announce gubernatorial bids and he's among nine candidates overall.

That field is expected to grow because Democratic Gov. Janet Mills cannot seek a third term.
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
