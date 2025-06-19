Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine lawmakers pass bill curtailing local law enforcement cooperation with ICE

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published June 19, 2025 at 8:48 AM EDT
The State House in Augusta on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
The State House in Augusta on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The Maine Legislature has passed a bill that would limit how much local and state police can collaborate with federal law enforcement on immigration.

The votes fell largely partisan lines and reflected the deep divisions nationwide about President Donald Trump's attempts to deport large numbers of noncitizens. The bill generally prohibits police in Maine from stopping, interrogating, or detaining someone based on immigration status alone unless they are given a court order or criminal warrant.

Supporters say the measure is needed to protect the due process rights of anyone in the United States, regardless of their immigration status. But opponents, including Republican Sen. David Haggan of Hampden, predicted that it will hamstring local police.

"We are putting in jeopardy the people of the state of Maine and the law enforcement in the state of Maine for the civil liberties and civil rights of noncitizens who illegally came here," he said.

It is unclear whether Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without her signature.
