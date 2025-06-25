Angus King explains why he's a 'no' vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine detailed Wednesday the reasons he'll vote against the budget reconciliation measure, the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" that the Senate is to vote on by week's end.

King was unsparing in criticizing the bill during an online session with reporters.

"I think this is the worst, most regressive, and most harmful piece of legislation I've ever seen," he said.

King said there are three overarching reasons he opposes the bill: one, its impact on Maine and the state budget; two, its "devastating" impact on Maine people; and three, it represents a gross transfer of wealth from lower-income people to the very wealthy.

King said the Medicaid provisions will shift $590 million a year onto Maine taxpayers, throwing some recipients off MaineCare, the state's Medicaid program. And he said it will increase the financial burden on Maine hospitals, many of which are "on the edge."

The senator pointed to the closure this year of Inland Hospital in Waterville and said predictions are two to five more hospitals could close if this measure passes. King said the bill would increase costs for people on Affordable Care Act health policies. And, he added, even Medicare could face a cut if the bill drives the federal deficit grows too large.

The effects of the health care cuts, King says, could be felt more broadly. He pointed out hospitals are often the largest employer in their community, so losing them would be a blow to the overall local economy. Nursing homes could be similarly affected, with more of them closing at a time when Maine's aging population may have a greater need for their care.

King also cited the proposed cutbacks in SNAP, the food assistance program that could affect 32,000 people across Maine. And the senator was especially critical of the tax cut provisions in the bill. He said they would generate the most benefit to the wealthiest taxpayers.

King said there is a less regressive alternative.

"If the tax breaks in this bill only apply to people making less than $400,000 a year, which is a pretty good income, we would save enough from the impact of the bill so that none of these cuts to SNAP, or Medicaid, or Medicare, would be necessary," he said.

We have reached out to Sen. Susan Collins office for comment. She has, in the past, expressed some concern for Medicaid cuts, but has yet to publicly say how she might vote on the measure.