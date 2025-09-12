Maine organizations urge Susan Collins to withdraw support for federal judicial nominee

Twenty organizations in Maine are urging Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to withdraw her support for Joshua Dunlap's nomination to the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

Dunlap is an attorney for Portland-based Pierce Atwood.

Planned Parenthood, the Maine Women's Lobby and Equality Maine are among the groups who oppose his nomination. The executive director of Equality Maine, Gia Drew, says Dunlap has a history of opposing reproductive rights and marriage equality, while supporting what Drew describes as "unchecked" religious freedom.

"His appointment would put LGBTQ+ people's rights at risk not only in the First Circuit, but across the country, undermining the court's ability to safeguard the rights of marginalized people and women," Drew says.

Lily James of the Maine Women's Lobby says Dunlap has also litigated on behalf of corporations against consumers.

"We are gravely concerned that, if confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Dunlap will become yet another judge who uses his position to take the side of banks, insurance companies, and other corporations, instead of reflecting the values of Mainers and protecting the rights of individuals," James says.

The groups also note that Dunlap interned at the Alliance for Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy firm that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group.

Blake Kernan, a spokeswoman for Collins, says the organizations are misleading Mainers on Dunlap's record. She points out that the nonpartisan American Bar Association gave Dunlap a unanimous "well-qualified" rating.

Kernan adds that during his Senate hearing, Dunlap testified his commitment to "faithfully and impartially apply the Constitution and federal law" and adhere to binding precedent.

The Senate Judiciary committee advanced Dunlap's nomination on party lines Thursday.