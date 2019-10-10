Former State Representative Enters Republican Race For Maine's 2nd District Seat

Former state Rep. Dale Crafts has become the latest Republican to announce his bid to run for Maine's 2nd Congressional District and unseat Democrat Jaren Golden.

Flanked by family and dozens of cheering supporters in Lisbon Falls Thursday morning, Crafts touted his record of supporting tax cuts in Maine as well as President Trump's recent national tax cut.

"Leaving money in people's pockets and growing the economy is the best way for government to help those in need, not finding new ways to tax people, and spending more money on social programs," Crafts said.

Crafts said that his experiences - including a motorcycle accident that put him in a wheelchair more than three decades ago - give him the tenacity needed to get results in Congress.

"As the only business owner in the race, a lifelong advocate for gun rights and Maine's outdoor heritage, and a former elected official, I believe that I have the experience necessary to defeat Jared Golden and partner with President Trump to continue to pass pro-growth, pro-economy policies," he said.

Crafts said he has the endorsement of former Gov. Paul LePage in the race. But he'll be competing for the GOP nomination against two other Republicans, LePage's former press secretary, Adrienne Bennett, and former state lawmaker Eric Brakey.