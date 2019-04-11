Maine Utility Regulators Approve 145-mile Transmission Line

By 10 minutes ago
  • Fred Bever / Maine Public

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has given its approval to a 145-mile transmission line that would serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower into New England.

The $1 billion project cleared a major hurdle with the 3-0 vote Thursday. But further regulatory approvals are necessary before the project becomes a reality.

Central Maine Power's New England Clean Energy Connect would allow 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach consumers in Massachusetts to meet that state's green energy goals.

The PUC concluded there are substantial benefits for Maine, including reduced carbon pollution, lower electric rates and enhanced infrastructure reliability, along with $258 million in incentives.

Critics say the project would destroy unspoiled wilderness without guarantees of environmental benefits. They also say it would snuff out homegrown green energy projects.

Tags: 
Maine Public Utilities Commission
CMP
Central Maine Power Company

Related Content

In Augusta Hearing, PUC Considers CMP's Proposed 145-Mile Power Line

By Mar 8, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons

At a hearing in Augusta Thursday, the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) considered whether to approve a negotiated settlement that Central Maine Power (CMP) is offering in order to build a 145-mile transmission line from Canada through western Maine to deliver power to Massachusetts. The deal has the backing of Governor Janet Mills and the state’s Public Advocate, but environmental groups are split, and several municipalities along the transmission line are also opposed.

Debrief: State PUC Recommends Approval Of CMP Transmission Project - What Now?

By & Mar 30, 2019
Fred Bever / Maine Public

Staff at the Maine Public Utilities Commission last night recommended approval of Central Maine Power’s proposal to build a 145-mile transmission line through western Maine.

It’s not a final decision, but, nonetheless, a boost for the project and a blow to its opponents. Maine Public’s Fred Bever joined Jennifer Mitchell on Morning Edition for a first look at the latest development around the controversial plan.