Mainers Try To Work Out Marijuana Rules And Regulations At Public Hearing

  • Maine Office of Marijuana Policy director Erik Gundersen (center) kicks off Thursday's public hearing in Portland on draft rules establishing the state's recreational cannabis market.
Dozens of people showed up in Portland Thursday to weigh in on rules establishing Maine's adult-use marijuana market.

The public hearing at a downtown hotel featured testimony on an assortment of regulations proposed by the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy, which is attempting to get the state's market up and running by next spring. Drafters of the rules say they are attempting to strike a balance in addressing the packaging, labeling, testing and taxation of retail marijuana.

Erin Worthing, a cannabis caregiver from Cape Elizabeth, says there is a lot of room for improvement in the proposed rules dealing with labeling, packaging, licensing and taxation, but he encouraged state officials to move quickly to get the market going, following a litany of political delays since voters approved the legalization in 2016.

"We have to get to market. We're losing. As local producers we're losing our advantage every day," Worthing said.

Paul McCarrier of Legalize Maine testifies during Thursday's hearing. McCarrier told the state marijuana policy committee that the market rules should be consumer friendly and not make people feel like they're doing a drug deal when purchasing legal cannabis.
Credit Steve Mistler / Maine Public

Arliegh Kraus, a grower from Knox County, warned that the fines and regulatory structure could squash smaller growers and retailers.

"If most of these proposals pass, growers and caregivers and shop owners are signing their death sentence," Kraus said.

Tensions between small medicinal marijuana businesses and larger operators hoping to get a foothold in the adult-use market have existed ever since voters approved recreational sales nearly three years ago.

Adult use marijuana is legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia. However, some states, including Maine, have not set up a retail market.

The Maine Legislature will final say on the rules for the industry.

