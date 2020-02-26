© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MC_Logo_0.jpg
Maine Calling

Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Implementing Act Task Force

Published February 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST
three_tribes_0.jpg

The Indian Land Claims Task Force recently presented its report recommending sweeping changes in tribal-state relations, giving the tribes the ability to open casinos, regulate fishing and hunting by non-tribal members and allowing tribal courts to prosecute certain criminal and juvenile offense. The legislature’s judiciary committee has drafted bills based on the report’s recommendations, which are currently under consideration by the legislature.

Guests

  • Sen. Mike Carpenter (D) Houlton/Co-Chair, Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act
  • Chief Kirk Francis/Penobscot Nation, Member of Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act 

Resources

Tags

Maine CallingMaine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing ActChief Kirk FrancisPenobscot NationMike Carpenter
Stay Connected