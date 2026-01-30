ICE in Maine: Helping Others

The increased presence of Immigration & Customs Enforcement has strained communities across Maine. The fear and upheaval among immigrant communities in particular has prompted many individuals, social service organizations and other groups to find ways to help. We learn how these efforts are offering support, food, donations and comfort.

Panelist:

Rev. Sara Ewing Merrill, lead pastor, HopeGateWay church in Portland; co-founder, Greater Portland Family Promise

VIP Callers:

Angela Stone, founder & executive director, Maine Needs

Khadija Ahmed, executive director, Foor For All services

Sarah Gay, educator, parent, union leader, South Portland schools

Jake Fahey, Faith-in-Action coordinator, First Parish Portland

Anthony Fiori, one of the organizers for Kennedy Park Soccer Club in Portland

Jonathan Godbout, executive director, Capital Area New Mainers Project

Josh Christie, author; co-owner, Print: A Bookstore in Portland

Alex Davison, senior, South Portland High School