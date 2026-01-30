Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Immigration
Maine Calling
ICE in Maine: Helping Others

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
More than a dozen people in winter outerwear standing in a line in front of building to form a human wall
Patty Wight / Maine Public

The increased presence of Immigration & Customs Enforcement has strained communities across Maine. The fear and upheaval among immigrant communities in particular has prompted many individuals, social service organizations and other groups to find ways to help. We learn how these efforts are offering support, food, donations and comfort.

Panelist:
Rev. Sara Ewing Merrill, lead pastor, HopeGateWay church in Portland; co-founder, Greater Portland Family Promise

VIP Callers:
Angela Stone, founder & executive director, Maine Needs
Khadija Ahmed, executive director, Foor For All services
Sarah Gay, educator, parent, union leader, South Portland schools
Jake Fahey, Faith-in-Action coordinator, First Parish Portland 
Anthony Fiori, one of the organizers for Kennedy Park Soccer Club in Portland
Jonathan Godbout, executive director, Capital Area New Mainers Project
Josh Christie, author; co-owner, Print: A Bookstore in Portland
Alex Davison, senior, South Portland High School

