ICE in Maine: Latest News & Outlook

We find out about the status of the Immigration & Customs Enforcement presence in Maine. What has changed since Senator Susan Collins announced that the increased ICE operations were stopping? More than 200 people were detained during the surge of arrests. Where are they now? What are lawmakers doing? And how are communities faring?

Panelists:

Patrick Woodcock, president & CEO, Maine State Chamber of Commerce



VIP callers:

Ari Snider, host and news reporter, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Mark Dion, Mayor of Portland

Sue Roche, executive director, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project

