ICE in Maine: Latest News & Outlook
We find out about the status of the Immigration & Customs Enforcement presence in Maine. What has changed since Senator Susan Collins announced that the increased ICE operations were stopping? More than 200 people were detained during the surge of arrests. Where are they now? What are lawmakers doing? And how are communities faring?
Panelists:
Patrick Woodcock, president & CEO, Maine State Chamber of Commerce
VIP callers:
Ari Snider, host and news reporter, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Mark Dion, Mayor of Portland
Sue Roche, executive director, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project