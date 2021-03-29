-
In the course of reporting our recent series "Aquaculture's Next Wave," Maine Public reporter Fred Bever conducted myriad research and interviews, much of…
-
In “Aquaculture’s Next Wave,” we’ve been reporting on innovation in Maine’s growing seafood farming industry. In the final segment, we look at the…
-
In our special series “Aquaculture’s Next Wave,” we’re looking at new technologies and farming techniques that are expanding the industry’s potential in…
-
Many Mainers are familiar with the state’s lucrative fishery for transparent “glass eels,” or elvers. They can fetch thousands of dollars a pound when…
-
The commercial fishing industry is always beset by uncertainty. But in the Gulf of Maine, climate change is amplifying the risks. The waters off Maine are…
-
Maine's 21st century saltwater farmers are using new techniques and technology to produce scallops, oysters, salmon and eels — to name just a few. All…
-
This week we’re taking a deep dive into aquaculture and its potential to add real value to the state’s coastal economies. In “Aquaculture’s Next Wave” we…
-
A growing cadre of entrepreneurs think seaweed could help Maine lead a new revolution in American farming. Move over kale – there’s a new super-food on…