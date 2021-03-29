-
Twelve cases of pertussis have been confirmed at Freeport High School, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.RSU5 Superintendent Becky Foley…
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth is holding a public forum on vaccines Tuesday evening.Pediatrician Dr. Sheena Whittaker says the hospital…
FALMOUTH, Maine - Maine's status as the state with the highest rate of whooping cough in the country is worsening, due to an uptick in the number of cases…
FALMOUTH, Maine - Three school districts across Maine say they've received reports of students diagnosed with whooping cough. The Maine Center for Disease…
An outbreak of pertussis is forcing Kennebunk school officials to cancel an annual Thanksgiving luncheon.York County saw a spike of 66 cases of pertussis…
The Sanford school department is warning parents that there have been several cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, at the school.District Superintendent…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine health officials continue to combat the state's high rate of whooping cough with the new vaccine mandate. The Portland Press…