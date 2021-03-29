-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The legislature's Government Oversight Committee has delayed a decision on a request to expand the panel's probe into Gov. Paul LePage's…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — A threat allegedly made two years ago by Gov. Paul LePage to a group known as the World Acadian Congress is generating more scrutiny…
-
EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick - Every five years, people of Acadian descent come together for a two-week celebration that includes family reunions, parties,…
-
Tens of thousands of travelers are expected to journey between Northern Maine, Quebec, and New Brunswick for the 2014 World Acadian Congress.The gathering…