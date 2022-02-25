Maine senators call for toughest possible sanctions against Russia

Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the United States should quickly use available sanctions against Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Right now I think our focus needs to be on imposing the harshest possible sanctions on Russian government and on Putin himself," she said.

Collins was speaking at the University of Maine Composites Center alongside independent U.S. Angus King, who suggested that Russia will soon face more sanctions.

"I don't think we've seen the end of sanctions and I think Vladimir Putin has made a big mistake. I think he's going to find the people of Ukraine are much more resistant to his bullying than he expects," King said.

Both condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine on a false pretext and credited President Joe Biden for uniting NATO countries in responding to the Russian invasion.

In addition to targeting Putin with sanctions, Collins also said Russia should be removed from a system that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world because doing so will throttle the value of the Russian ruble.

President Joe Biden has thus far not called for those measures, but hasn't ruled out either.

Production assistance on this story by Maine Public's Nick Woodward.