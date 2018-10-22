LePage Makes Previously Undisclosed Trip To Spain To Talk With CMP Owner Iberdrola

Gov. Paul LePage’s office confirms that, before heading to Iceland for a trade mission, he traveled to Spain for a previously unannounced meeting with leaders of the company that owns Central Maine Power.

The governor’s spokeswoman, Julie Rabinowitz, says LePage met with Spanish electrical supply company Iberdrola last Tuesday morning.

“He and the company officials discussed ways to lower energy costs for Maine ratepayers, which has been a high priority for the governor since he took office,” she says.

Rabinowitz didn’t release details of what was discussed.

The governor’s meeting with Iberdrola comes as CMP seeks to build a 145-mile transmission line through western Maine to bring Hydro Power from Canada to Massachusetts. The Maine Public Utilities Commission is holding hearings Monday in Augusta on that project, with a decision on the proposal expected in late December.

