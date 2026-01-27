Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State opens lottery for 20 new elver licenses

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published January 27, 2026 at 1:02 PM EST
In this May 18, 2015 photo, Marie Harnois, a member of the Passamaquoddy Indian tribe, uses a dip net to fish for baby eels, known as elvers, on the Penobscot River in Bangor, Maine. Members of Maines four federally recognized American Indian tribes are regrouping just as a tribal effort to forge a fishery management pact with state regulators is faltering. The tribes proposed an ambitious bill that called for regulators and tribes to craft memorandums of agreement about managing marine resources.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Starting Monday, Mainers ages 15 and up can enter the state lottery to apply for an elver license. The Department of Marine Resources is awarding 20 new licenses to harvest and sell young American eels this year, pound for pound the most lucrative fishery in Maine.

According to DMR's communications director Jeff Nichols, the state established the elver license lottery in 2017 to better manage the fishery, which was seeing a spike in value and fishing activity.

To comply with regional fishery regulations, DMR now issues 425 individual licenses each year, and caps the elver harvest at just under 9700 pounds total each season.

Nichols says there's no way to predict what this season will bring in terms of landings or prices. But, Nichols said, "It has consistently been one of the top fisheries in terms of overall value. It certainly, typically, is within the top five or six commercial fisheries we have in the state. And on a per pound basis, it is far and away the most valuable fishery, at over $1,000 a pound, typically."

The lottery for the 20 available licenses closes on February 20. Winners who successfully apply for and purchase a new license are permitted to harvest up to four pounds of elvers.

The 2026 elver season opens March 22 and closes June 7, or when the state's quota is reached, whichever comes first.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors elvers
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
See stories by Nora Saks