Maine's $15.10 minimum wage now in effect

Mainers earning the minimum wage will see another pay hike this year. The state hourly rate will now top more than $15.

Maine's minimum wage jumped 45 cents on Jan. 1, from $14.65 to $15.10.

The state is required to adjust the minimum wage annually based on federal cost-of-living data for Northeastern states.

And under a new law, the state's minimum wage also applies to agricultural workers. Previous state law guaranteed agricultural workers the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

The minimum "tipped" wage for Maine restaurant and other service workers who receive part of their income through tips is also up to $7.55. Employers must show that their employees receive at least the minimum wage of $15.10 when tips are combined with their direct wages at the end of a week, or pay the difference.

In Portland, the hourly minimum wage increases by $1.25 to $16.75. Portland residents voted this past fall to gradually raise the municipal wage to $19 an hour over the next three years. The minimum tipped wage for service workers in Portland will be $8.38 an hour.