A fall Maine landscape
Maine's $15.10 minimum wage now in effect

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:27 PM EST
Tadin Brown serves customers at Coffee by Design in Portland.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public file
A barista serves customers at Coffee by Design in Portland in 2016.

Mainers earning the minimum wage will see another pay hike this year. The state hourly rate will now top more than $15.

Maine's minimum wage jumped 45 cents on Jan. 1, from $14.65 to $15.10.

The state is required to adjust the minimum wage annually based on federal cost-of-living data for Northeastern states.

And under a new law, the state's minimum wage also applies to agricultural workers. Previous state law guaranteed agricultural workers the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

The minimum "tipped" wage for Maine restaurant and other service workers who receive part of their income through tips is also up to $7.55. Employers must show that their employees receive at least the minimum wage of $15.10 when tips are combined with their direct wages at the end of a week, or pay the difference.

In Portland, the hourly minimum wage increases by $1.25 to $16.75. Portland residents voted this past fall to gradually raise the municipal wage to $19 an hour over the next three years. The minimum tipped wage for service workers in Portland will be $8.38 an hour.

