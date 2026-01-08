Maine Tribal Nations will be able to operate online gambling under state law

Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday that she'll allow a bill that authorizes Tribal Nations to operate online gambling to become law.

“This fall, I met with the five elected Chiefs of the Wabanaki Nations, who each spoke passionately about the importance of this bill in offering life-changing revenue for Tribal communities, as well as providing a form of economic sovereignty for their Nations," Mills said in a written announcement.

Her decision drew praise from tribal chiefs who said funds from online gambling will help support essential needs, including health, education, housing, law enforcement, and social services. Sheila McCormack is chief of the Mi'kmaq Nation.

"It's going to benefit our tribe in many ways financially, to help provide for all of our people here, for businesses that we might want to start that we couldn't before and will be able to now, with just the extra revenue that will be coming in in the future," McCormack said.

But the move is being criticized by the National Association Against iGaming. The group said allowing online gambling in Maine undermines existing casinos and could result in more addiction to gambling.

Governor Mills said while she has concerns about the impact of gambling on public health, "I am confident that Maine’s Gambling Control Unit will develop responsible rules and standards to hold providers of this new form of gambling accountable while ensuring that Maine’s tribes benefit from its operations."

Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians emphasized that there will be strict controls. “For too long black-market websites have hosted illegal iGaming, with no protection for our youth and vulnerable adults," Sabattis said. "This is an incredible step forward for all of us.”

The bill, LD 1164, is among dozens that Mills held after the legislature adjourned last June. She had the option to either veto the bill or allow it to pass three days after the start of the new session.

Maine Public reporter Madi Smith contributed to this story.