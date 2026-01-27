Oxford Casino files lawsuit against Mills' administration over decision to allow online gambling

Oxford Casino has filed suit against the Mills' administration over the governor's recent decision to allow Tribal Nations in Maine to operate online gambling.

The complaint, filed Friday in U.S. District Court, said by allowing only the four tribes to offer iGaming, the state is creating a race-based monopoly which will adversely affect the state's two casinos.

It alleges that the introduction of online gambling to the state will lead to almost 400 lost jobs at the states casinos and $60 million in lost value added to the economy.

Tribal leaders across the state supported the legislation and said the new revenue from iGaming will support essential tribal needs.

The law will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns this summer.