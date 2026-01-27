Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Oxford Casino files lawsuit against Mills' administration over decision to allow online gambling

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST
FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, Sept. 26, 2022.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, Sept. 26, 2022.

Oxford Casino has filed suit against the Mills' administration over the governor's recent decision to allow Tribal Nations in Maine to operate online gambling.

The complaint, filed Friday in U.S. District Court, said by allowing only the four tribes to offer iGaming, the state is creating a race-based monopoly which will adversely affect the state's two casinos.

It alleges that the introduction of online gambling to the state will lead to almost 400 lost jobs at the states casinos and $60 million in lost value added to the economy.

Tribal leaders across the state supported the legislation and said the new revenue from iGaming will support essential tribal needs.

The law will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns this summer.
Tags
Business and Economy tribal landsOxfordgamblingcasinosOxford Casino
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith