Federal Office of Child Care provides details on what centers must share to receive funding

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 7, 2026 at 5:54 PM EST
Penni Theriault, the owner of Lots of Tots Child Care, hosts storytime at her Princeton facility.
Nick Woodward
/
Maine Public
Penni Theriault, the owner of Lots of Tots Child Care, hosts storytime at her Princeton facility.

The Federal Office of Child Care provided more details Tuesday on what information they expect Maine providers to share as a condition for receiving funding.

Grant recipients are expected to provide descriptions of how funds are being used, and confirmation that they are verifying child enrollment and preventing identity fraud.

Heather Marden at the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children said this information will be entered by the state and hopefully will not delay payments to centers.

"It's implementing something that has already been in place in the past they do put in some information, just verifying how they're spending the money," Marden said.

This new guidance comes after the Trump Administration pledged to withhold billions nationwide amid child care fraud allegations in Minnesota. Roughly $35 million is expected to come to Maine.

868 child care providers are approved to serve families receiving this funding in Maine and there are 3,589 children in the state who do.

Education child care
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
