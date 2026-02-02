Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Students at 5 midcoast high schools walk out of class to protest federal immigration enforcement

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:57 PM EST
Students at five midcoast high schools walked out of classes on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, and converged on the Sagadahoc Bridge in Bath with signs to protest federal immigration enforcement in the state.
Lucy Santerre / Maine Public
Lucy Santerre / Maine Public
Students outside of Morse High School preparing to march to the Sagadahoc Bridge in Bath in protest of federal immigration enforcement.
Lucy Santerre / Maine Public
Lucy Santerre / Maine Public
Bob, resident of Bath, holding his sign in support of the student walkout.
Lucy Santerre / Maine Public
Lucy Santerre / Maine Public
Lucy Santerre / Maine Public

Hundreds of students at five midcoast high schools walked out of class today and converged on the Sagadahoc Bridge in Bath with signs to protest federal immigration enforcement in the state.

Students from Morse High School walked a mile and a half to the bridge to cheers and honks from drivers passing by.

"We felt that it was time to tell the people of America that the youth were not OK with what's happening and that we won't stand for it," said Liv Drewniak, a senior at Morse and an organizer with Midcoast Youth Activists.

Morse, Brunswick, Mt. Ararat, Lincoln Academy and Freeport high school students were joined by community members on the bridge.

Ashby Hayward, a senior at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, said he helped coordinate rides for 60-70 students because he believes the country is facing a constitutional crisis.

"Somebody needs to say something," Hayward said. "It's gonna fall on the youth to stand up for what's right in this country because the older generation is really what's screwing us up right now. So I think that showing the government that students care and that we can band together and really be a force against this is more important now than it has ever been before."

Mt. Ararat canceled classes Monday due to a bomb threat that police later determined to be a hoax. Topsham police say other Maine schools received similar threats.
