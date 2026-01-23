ICE suddenly transfers all detainees out of Cumberland County Jail

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said ICE has moved all of its detainees out of the county jail. They had apparently been held there since before the current ICE surge.

Joyce said ICE removed all 50 inmates late Thursday night, and he is not sure where they were taken.

The sudden move came hours after Joyce harshly criticized the agency's tactics in Maine after its agents arrested a Cumberland County corrections officer.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment about whether the agency would hold people again at the jail in the future.

For months, local activists have pushed the county to cancel the jail's contract with ICE.

Since the beginning of the second Trump administration, the jail has often held several dozen ICE detainees at a time, many from out of state.