ICE suddenly transfers all detainees out of Cumberland County Jail

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 23, 2026 at 6:20 PM EST
Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce speaks at a press conference Thursday, Jan. 22, the day after a corrections officer was detained by ICE.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce speaks at a press conference Thursday, Jan. 22, the day after a corrections officer was detained by ICE.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said ICE has moved all of its detainees out of the county jail. They had apparently been held there since before the current ICE surge.

Joyce said ICE removed all 50 inmates late Thursday night, and he is not sure where they were taken.

The sudden move came hours after Joyce harshly criticized the agency's tactics in Maine after its agents arrested a Cumberland County corrections officer.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment about whether the agency would hold people again at the jail in the future.

For months, local activists have pushed the county to cancel the jail's contract with ICE.

Since the beginning of the second Trump administration, the jail has often held several dozen ICE detainees at a time, many from out of state.
