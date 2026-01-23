York County Jail corrections officer detained by ICE after routine immigration appointment

A York County Jail corrections officer was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a routine immigration appointment in Scarborough, according to York County Sheriff William King.

King said the officer passed a vigorous hiring process and that York County never received any notification in a change in the officer's legal status.

"He's a valued employee. I never learned it from ICE or anybody official. His family called and said what had happened," King said.

The officer is now in custody at a Plymouth, Massachusetts facility.

King said there are 25 vacancies at the York County Jail and the loss of any employee impacts his already strained workforce.