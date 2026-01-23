Bangor Studio/Membership Department
York County Jail corrections officer detained by ICE after routine immigration appointment

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:41 PM EST
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN file
York County Jail in Alfred in an undated file photo.

A York County Jail corrections officer was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a routine immigration appointment in Scarborough, according to York County Sheriff William King.

King said the officer passed a vigorous hiring process and that York County never received any notification in a change in the officer's legal status.

"He's a valued employee. I never learned it from ICE or anybody official. His family called and said what had happened," King said.

The officer is now in custody at a Plymouth, Massachusetts facility.

King said there are 25 vacancies at the York County Jail and the loss of any employee impacts his already strained workforce.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
