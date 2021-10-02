© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Politics

Matt Dunlap leaving state auditor job after failing two accounting tests

Associated Press
Published October 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT
Former Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap speaks during a voter registration meeting at the National Association of Secretaries of State conference Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Maine's state auditor announced Friday that he is stepping down after failing two exams needed to become a certified public accountant, a requirement for the post he was elected to last year.

Matthew Dunlap says he passed one of the required accounting tests but failed two others by a margin of five questions. The soonest he could retake the exams is in 60 days, putting him past the nine-month window to gain certification after his election.

Dunlap said he will turn the job over to Deputy State Auditor Melissa Perkins. Dunlap spent 14 years as Maine's secretary of state before reaching the term limit in 2020.

