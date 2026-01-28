Maine bill aims to boost access to American Sign Language interpreters

Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that aims to boost access to American Sign Language interpreters.

The proposal aims to increase the pool of ASL interpreters by expanding the educational pathway to achieve certification and also allow more time to complete requirements.

But the director of the Maine Association of the Deaf, Matt Webster, said during a public hearing Wednesday before the legislature's Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services committee that the bill should be amended to further broaden pathways to certification.

"The Deaf community deserves qualified, experienced interpreters, and these amendments, while maintaining all quality standards, remove unnecessary barriers," said Webster.

The bill also aims to make it easier to mobilize communication more quickly in emergencies. In the immediate aftermath of the Lewiston mass shooting in 2023, ASL interpreters weren't immediately allowed into hospitals.

Below is a video of the public hearing with ASL interpretation: