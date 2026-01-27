Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

WATCH: Gov. Janet Mills delivers her final 'State of the State' address

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:59 PM EST

Gov. Janet Mills will deliver her final "State of the State" address tonight before a joint session of the Legislature.

Mills is expected to discuss her administration's accomplishments during the past seven years but also outline priorities for the final eleven months of her term.

Mills is delivering the speech at a time when tensions are high with the White House because of the federal immigration crackdown underway in Maine.

Mills is also seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins this fall.

Watch the governor's State of the State address live starting at 7 p.m.
Politics
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller