WATCH: Gov. Janet Mills delivers her final 'State of the State' address

Gov. Janet Mills will deliver her final "State of the State" address tonight before a joint session of the Legislature.

Mills is expected to discuss her administration's accomplishments during the past seven years but also outline priorities for the final eleven months of her term.

Mills is delivering the speech at a time when tensions are high with the White House because of the federal immigration crackdown underway in Maine.

Mills is also seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins this fall.

Watch the governor's State of the State address live starting at 7 p.m.