© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Three candidates compete in special election to fill vacant Maine House seat

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published January 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST
Sheila McDonough
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Election worker Sheila McDonough hands out a ballot at the American Legion Post 35 poling place, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine.

A special election Tuesday will determine who fills a seat in the Maine House of Representatives that covers part of Gorham and Scarborough.

The three-way race fills a vacancy left by Democratic Rep. Kyle Bailey, who resigned in October to lead a state campaign seeking to prohibit foreign governments from electioneering in ballot campaigns.

Democrats have nominated Jim Boyle, a former state senator, who lost his seat in 2014 and briefly ran for governor.

Republicans have picked Timothy Thorsen, while Suzanne Phillips is running as an unenrolled candidate.

Boyle has the backing of left-leaning groups like Maine Conservation Voters and Planned Parenthood.

Thorsen is, in part, running against what he describes on his website as harmful pandemic policies.

The seat has leaned Democratic since 2014.

Democrats currently have an 80-67 advantage over the GOP in the Maine House, with three independents.

Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief political correspondent and statehouse bureau chief, specializing in the coverage of politics and state government.
See stories by Steve Mistler