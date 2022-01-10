Three candidates compete in special election to fill vacant Maine House seat

A special election Tuesday will determine who fills a seat in the Maine House of Representatives that covers part of Gorham and Scarborough.

The three-way race fills a vacancy left by Democratic Rep. Kyle Bailey, who resigned in October to lead a state campaign seeking to prohibit foreign governments from electioneering in ballot campaigns.

Democrats have nominated Jim Boyle, a former state senator, who lost his seat in 2014 and briefly ran for governor.

Republicans have picked Timothy Thorsen, while Suzanne Phillips is running as an unenrolled candidate.

Boyle has the backing of left-leaning groups like Maine Conservation Voters and Planned Parenthood.

Thorsen is, in part, running against what he describes on his website as harmful pandemic policies.

The seat has leaned Democratic since 2014.

Democrats currently have an 80-67 advantage over the GOP in the Maine House, with three independents.