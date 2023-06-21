New Maine law paves way for statewide e-bike rebates

A bill signed into law this month by Gov. Janet Mills will allow the state to offer rebates for electric bikes that are used for transportation.

Jim Tasse of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine says e-bikes can decrease carbon emissions and traffic congestion, while contributing to riders' health. He says the new law doesn't create an e-bike rebate program per se, but allows the Efficiency Maine Trust to develop one.

"And it would be targeting moderate and low-income people in particular," Tasse says. "These bikes would not be for recreational purposes, but for practical transportation purposes."

Michael Stoddard of Efficiency Maine says the agency is studying similar programs in other states, and determining how e-bike rebates can best be used to decrease pollution by displacing car travel. He says he hopes to be able to offer rebates starting in the fall.