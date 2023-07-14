© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics

Pingree raises concerns over House budget bill, which she says slashes climate funding

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published July 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, speaks at a news conference in Portland, Maine, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, speaks at a news conference in Portland, Maine, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

As the U.S. House of Representatives drafts its 2024 budget, Rep. Chellie Pingree says she's alarmed by dramatic cuts proposed for environmental programs.

Pingree is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee. In remarks during the bill markup hearing Thursday evening, Pingree called the funding bill one of the most harmful attacks on America's efforts to fight climate change.

"The bill cuts funding for the Environment Protection Agency by nearly $4 billion, or 39 percent," Pingree said. "And it rescinds more than $7 billion of vital investments provided by the Inflation Reduction Act for the United States to take immediate, economy wide, climate action."

The bill will go to the House Appropriations Committee next, then will get votes in the full House and Senate before a September 30 government funding deadline.

Politics Chellie Pingree
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
