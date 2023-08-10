With Susan Collins' seniority in Appropriations Committee, Maine leads nation in Senate earmarks

Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is touting a significant jump in spending for earmarked projects in the state following her appointment this year as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Collins replaced retired Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama as the ranking GOP member on Appropriations, and a new analysis by the D.C.-based CQ/Roll Call suggests that's why Maine has replaced Alabama as the top beneficiary in Senate spending bills this year.

At more than $600 million in Senate earmarks, Maine jumped from No. 6 a year ago and despite the fact that it ranks 41st in population.

State population is more of a consideration in the House, where Maine ranks 40th in earmarks, and the two chambers must reconcile differences in spending bills before any of the earmarked money comes to fruition.

During her 2020 reelection campaign Collins repeatedly asserted that her seniority and rising influence on Appropriations would yield direct financial benefits to Maine.