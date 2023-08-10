© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WMEA-HD 90.1 FM in Portland is off the air; WMEA-FM (non HD) is still on the air. | Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Politics

With Susan Collins' seniority in Appropriations Committee, Maine leads nation in Senate earmarks

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published August 10, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on how the Special Diabetes Program is creating hope for those Living with Type 1 Diabetes, together with other children with Type 1 diabetes, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP file
Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on how the Special Diabetes Program is creating hope for those Living with Type 1 Diabetes, together with other children with Type 1 diabetes, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is touting a significant jump in spending for earmarked projects in the state following her appointment this year as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Collins replaced retired Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama as the ranking GOP member on Appropriations, and a new analysis by the D.C.-based CQ/Roll Call suggests that's why Maine has replaced Alabama as the top beneficiary in Senate spending bills this year.

At more than $600 million in Senate earmarks, Maine jumped from No. 6 a year ago and despite the fact that it ranks 41st in population.

State population is more of a consideration in the House, where Maine ranks 40th in earmarks, and the two chambers must reconcile differences in spending bills before any of the earmarked money comes to fruition.

During her 2020 reelection campaign Collins repeatedly asserted that her seniority and rising influence on Appropriations would yield direct financial benefits to Maine.

Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler