Trump lawyers don't want Maine's secretary of state to decide on ballot eligibility

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to disqualify herself from deciding whether Trump is disqualified from appearing on the Maine Republican Primary ballot.

Bellows is planning to rule any day on a challenge that cites the 14th Amendment provision that anyone who participates in insurrection against the U.S. is barred from holding elective office.

Bellows had planned to rule on the matter last week, but delayed a decision after Colorado's Supreme Court ruled against Trump. She asked attorneys in Maine to weigh in on that.

In a filing yesterday, the Trump campaign cited Bellows' "expression of support for the view that January 6, 2021 constituted an insurrection, and that Trump was an 'insurrectionist.'" The filing said that was evidence of "prejudgment and bias."

A spokesperson for Bellows told the Portland Press Herald she's not commenting while the Trump decision is pending.