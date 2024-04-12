© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Gov. Janet Mills signs paramilitary training ban into law

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published April 12, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT
Christopher Pohlhaus, founder of the neo-nazi Blood Tribe, yells "Sieg Heil" with Blood Tribe members at a March protest in Ohio.
Ford Fischer
/
News2Share via Bangor Daily News
Christopher Pohlhaus, founder of the neo-nazi Blood Tribe, yells "Sieg Heil" with Blood Tribe members at a March protest in Ohio.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a ban on paramilitary training camps, a proposal introduced in response to a prominent neo-Nazi group that had begun building a training facility in Penobscot County last year.

The leader of the neo-Nazi group has since abandoned his training camp in Springfield, but Democrats in the Legislature passed the ban to give police and prosecutors more tools to prevent militias from setting up new operations in the future. Republicans opposed the bill, arguing that it was unnecessary.

The law makes it illegal to instruct another person in firearms or explosives if the intent is to cause "civil disorder."

The bill was enacted by the House by a single vote and a six-vote margin in the Senate.

The new law will go into effect 90 days after the adjournment of the Legislature, which is scheduled for next week.
Politics Maine LegislatureGov. Janet Mills
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
