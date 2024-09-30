Maine legislative committee voices unanimous support for state fire marshal nominee

A Maine legislative committee today voted unanimously to advance Shawn Esler's nomination to be the state's next fire marshal.

Esler joined the Waterville fire department in 2008, and was promoted to chief in 2018.

Maine's outgoing fire marshal, Richard McCarthy, retired over the summer. The department had come under scrutiny for allegations of a toxic work environment.

At confirmation hearing before the legislature's joint public safety committee, Esler said he aims to address workplace concerns.

"I've already began to schedule one on one conversations with staff members to learn about the immediate needs to the organization," he said. "And I project within the next few months I will be prepared to implement some much needed change."

The state fire marshal serves a four year term.